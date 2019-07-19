GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says a South Carolina court has ruled against the American Humanist Association in a nearly six-year old case involving student-led prayer.
According to a press release by GCS, the ruling from the South Carolina District Court included a permanent injunction requiring the district to continue current practices to avoid religious entanglement. Some of the practices include ensuring student speakers are selected on religiously-neutral criteria, like class rank or leadership roles.
GCS says the ruling also gave further guidance to the district on the First Amendment's establishment clause in the selection of music and the role of employees in reviewing student comments prior to events like graduation ceremonies.
“We are pleased that the Court has upheld the fundamental issue of the case and supported our position that students selected to speak at graduations based upon religiously neutral criteria, have the right to share their personal stories, even if those include a religious message," the district elaborated. "We are also pleased that the Court refused to grant AHA’s request to prevent all remotely religious messaging or prayer at School District events. As a district, we have made every effort to consistently comply with the constitution and protect the rights of all students.”
The court's ruling also requires GCS to include a disclaimer in graduation programs that the views and opinions of students are their own, and not that of the district.
"As a district, we have made every effort to consistently comply with the constitution and protect the rights of all students," the statement continued. "We will continue to review the court order to evaluate whether clarification of this decision or a potential appeal may be warranted."
