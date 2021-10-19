GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A principal at an elementary school in Greenville County has resigned after an investigation into his tweets composed in 2012 and 2013, according to Greenville County Schools.
According to the district, social media posts of principal Preston Spratt at AJ Whittenberg Elementary School dating from 2012 and 2013 were under investigation September. Due to the investigation, Spratt was placed on placed on administrative on September 23.
"The social media posts that were brought to the attention of GCS employees by a parent in our district could be perceived as insensitive to individuals living in impoverished neighborhoods," says Director of Media Relations for GCS Tim Waller.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Waller said Spratt resigned from Greenville County Schools. Spratt released the following statement:
"My work in education is focused on improving student outcomes, creating community partnerships, and my never-ending belief that all students will succeed when we provide them with excellent teachers. I deeply regret authoring the tweets and appreciate the opportunities I have had at A.J. Whittenberg. I look forward to continuing my mission in a new setting.”
Waller said Cameron Brice, who previously served as the school's assistant administrator and program director, will serve as interim principal.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man wanted for questioning in July assault, theft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.