GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) — The Greenville County School district is seeing 4% drop in enrollment during a year officials expected to have more students than ever before.
GCS has 73,711 students enrolled, according to its 45-day headcount. At that same point last year, 76,930 were enrolled.
“We were poised to have an increase this year,” said GCS spokesperson Tim Waller. “Then COVID-19 happened."
Anecdotally, Waller said many parents left to find schooling options that guaranteed their children five days of in-person learning.
FOX Carolina surveyed 13 of the state’s homeschool associations and all but one reported their numbers at least doubled this fall.
Meanwhile, four private schools in Greenville County say their rosters are filling up faster than ever.
Riley Cabe is one of the parents who decided to pull her child from public school. Her oldest son, Maddox, started the year in a GCS classroom, but Cabe chose to homeschool him after he struggled to adjust to COVID-19 restrictions.
“He was just coming home living in fear over everything because of the things he was being told at school, which at school you needed to follow,” Cabe said. “The final straw was he literally got in the car and broke down crying.”
Kindergarten saw the largest drop in enrollment, with the district reporting about 800 fewer students in the grade than last year.
For the school district, the impact is financial. Each year the state distributes money to local school districts and part of those funds is based on enrollment.
GCS finance director Robin Stack said they’ll receive about $5 million less this year because of the drop.
They’ve already froze spending to cover it.
“That’s significant,” Waller said. “You know, the teachers that we do have, have to do more.”
The workload has increased for Cabe, too. The mom of three also has a job and her husband often has to work from home.
“It makes me kind of feel like a crazy person sometimes,” she said. “I’ve either completed a great day of school with him or the house is fixed.”
Waller said they expect the numbers to balance out, especially once they don’t have to follow COVID-19 precautions.
Cabe has already enrolled Maddox for next fall with GCS, but whether he actually goes is yet to be determined.
“A lot of things would have to change,” she said. “I don’t know if it will ever go back to normal. I don’t know and I don’t think anybody knows what normal looks like right now either.”
