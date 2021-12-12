GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are investigating after threatening messages were sent to students at JL Mann High School, according to Greenville County Schools.
According to the district, the threat was anonymous and has been shared multiple times.
The district says police are working to question students in an effort to backtrack and identify the individual who initiated the post.
The district also says they will have additional law enforcement and district personnel on campus tomorrow to provide an extra layer of security and to reassure students and staff.
