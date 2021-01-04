GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- About 62% of students in Greenville County will be back to five days of in person learning, with middle school students making the transition back to a normal schedule.
This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Greenville County, according to DHEC.
District spokesperson Tim Waller said the district has consulted with local health leaders and they say keeping kids in class is best for the whole community.
“[Health officials] believe [reducing in-person learning days] would contribute to the spike in COVID-19 cases locally," Waller said. "Seven-and-a-half hours a day within Greenville County schools, with all the safety protocols that we have in place, is actually helping keep down the number of COVID cases in Greenville county.”
Most students are required to wear a mask at all times and sit behind plexiglass desk dividers.
The district's big concern before break was the number of teachers isolating or quarantining at home. Waller said they didn't have enough substitute teachers to fill in and administrators had to run some classrooms.
However, more teachers are ready to return to the classroom as the second semester begins.
“Our quarantines and our isolations are about a third of what they were on Dec. 18, so we’re looking pretty good right now numbers wise," Waller said.
Still, Waller said the teacher shortage could be a reason they go back to full eLearning in the future.
In the meantime, the district is still planning to nearly double in-person attendance for high school students.
On Jan. 19, students in ninth through 12th grade will be in-person three days a week and for three Fridays each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.