GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools officials said a district school bus stopped along CCC Camp Road this afternoon after a student's canister of pepper spray went off.
Media Relations Director Tim Waller said the bus was transporting 29 students from Greer Middle and Greer High school at around 5:00 p.m. when the canister began to disperse pepper spray throughout the vehicle.
EMS and Fire crews responded to the scene to check out the students affected by the spray. According to Waller, officials determined that nine students and one bus driver breathed in the pepper spray.
One student was taken to the hospital out of precaution, according to Waller. The rest of the students had trouble breathing temporarily but were cleared by EMS.
The student who owned the canister told officials that the canister was deployed accidentally. However, Waller said officials will watch the camera footage from the bus to review the incident.
This situation is still under investigation, according to Waller.
