GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Registration for the opportunity to enroll in the full-time 2022-2023 Greenville County Schools (GCS) virtual program begins Monday, Nov. 15, according to district officials.
GCS says to register, students must be enrolled in Greenville County Schools and parents must have a BackPack account. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and will continue through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The first registration window is for those who are certain they want students to participate in the virtual program next fall, district officials said. The next window will reopen in April to create a waitlist. Students on the waitlist will be scheduled based on availability of space within the program.
Email notifications of acceptance and virtual program contracts will go out by Feb. 9, 2022. Students in the program will be scheduled based on grade level and academic record.
