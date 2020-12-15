GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Greenville County Schools (GCS) released the 2021-2022 student calendar with several new changes for students and faculty.
According to school officials, students will start the new school year on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The last day of school will be Friday, June 3, 2022. The calendar includes 180 scheduled instructional days and ten professional development/teacher workdays.
GCS said because the school district is an approved eLearning district, the district is not required to build in makeup days for inclement weather. GCS will automatically operate on Attendance Plan 0 (eLearning) if school buildings are closed on a regular attendance day. The former makeup days have been added to the calendar to create additional long weekends for students, including a long weekend around the Easter holiday, April 15-18, 2022.
School officials said the superintendent determines the school calendar after receiving recommendations from the Calendar Committee, which which receives input from parent groups and school faculties.
GCS released the following calendars:
