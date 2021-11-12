SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County School officials say a school bus was t-boned in Simpsonville Friday morning.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the crash happened at 7:41 a.m. on Rocky Creek Road near Harrison Bridge Road.
Tim Waller with GCS says other than the bus driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, all 22 students on board are okay.
