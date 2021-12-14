GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools announced that Woodmont Middle School will have increased law enforcement tomorrow out of an abundance of caution following threats.
Officials said the school received a report that two students made verbal threats stating that something would happen tomorrow.
According to officials, the school's administrators immediately notified law enforcement following the report. Officials said the students who made the threat and their parents are meeting with law enforcement tomorrow. They added that neither student will be at school tomorrow.
Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school tomorrow.
