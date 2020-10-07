Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, Greenville County Schools announced that all elementary school students participating in the traditional school program will begin returning to in-person learning.
District Superintendent W. Burke Royster, said this will be made possible by using a combination of plexiglass, masks, and specific classroom layouts to ensure safety.
Royster says the plexiglass configuration will allow up to four students wearing masks to sit in clusters with three feet of social distancing and plexiglass barriers between them. Each cluster will be separated from another by six feet.
DHEC officials stated that students sat in this configuration are not considered to be in close contact with one another, as defined by DHEC for the purposes of quarantining.
Key to maintaining the safety of this configuration is the use of masks being worn at all times. The district says students in grades 2-5 will be required to wear a mask during instruction, unless they have a medical or cognitive exemption.
Students in kindergarten and first grades will continue to be socially distanced.
Elementary grades are transitioning to full-time in-person school on the following schedule, which is contingent upon receiving the necessary supplies for plexiglass dividers for elementary classrooms and stable COVID infection rates among students and staff:
- 4K & 5K
- Week of October 12
- Students will attend Monday or Tuesday, based on color group
- Students will attend Wednesday & Thursday, October 14 & 15
- Week of October 19 is the first full week of attendance (4 Days because October 23 is a professional development day)
- Week of October 26 will be first full 5-day week
- 1st Grade – already underway
- Week of September 30
- Students attended Monday or Tuesday, based on color group
- Students attended Wednesday & Thursday, September 30 & October 1
- Week of October 12 will be first full 5-day week
- 2nd Grade
- Week of October 19
- Students will attend Monday or Tuesday, based on color group
- Students will attend Wednesday & Thursday, October 21 & 22
- Week of October 26 will be first full 5-day week
- 3rd Grade
- Week of October 26
- Students will attend Monday or Tuesday, based on color group
- Students will attend Wednesday & Thursday, October 28 & 29
- Week of November 2 will be first full week (4 days because Election Day is the Nov. 3)
- 4th Grade & 5th Grade
- Week of November 2
- Students in Blue and Green color groups will attend Monday
- Tuesday is a school holiday due to Election Day – no students attend
- Students will attend Wednesday and Thursday, November 4 & 5
- Week of November 9 is first full 5-day week
The district says by November 9, all elementary students in the traditional program will be attending a full week in person, contingent upon plexiglass supplies arriving on time and being installed.
The 4.3 million dollars worth of plexiglass is provided free-of-charge by the South Carolina Department of Education.
