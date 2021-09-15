SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A student has been suspended after they brought an unloaded handgun to the Golden Strip Career Center, according to Greenville County Schools Director of Media Relation Tim Waller.
According to Waller, two students from Hillcrest High school took another student from the same school to the Golden Strip Career Center. Waller says the director observed the student approaching the center and stopped him for questioning.
The student then ran and dropped something in a bag by the dumpster, says Waller.
He said it was later found to be an unloaded handgun.
According to Waller, the student has been suspended and recommended for expulsion.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
