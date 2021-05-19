GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenville County School (GCS) said there will be no tax increase needed to fund the upcoming school year.
GCS Director of Media Relations Tim Waller says the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees gave a unanimous approval to the proposed FY 22 General Fund Budget on Tuesday after the second reading of the budget at a Special Called Meeting.
Waller says the proposal, which funds the general operating costs of the district such as most salaries, utilities, maintenance, and instructional costs equals $714.772,000.
Waller also says the additional revenue needed to meet the proposed budget will primarily be provided by the increasing value of a local mill, a $10 million increase in state funding, indirect cost transfers from Special Revenue Funds, and the use of $14.7 million in General Fund balance, generated from underspending the budget in past years.
He also mentions that since the approval of Act 388 in 2006, school districts no longer receive operational property taxes from owner-occupied homes. This results in local revenue primarily generated by property taxes on business, industry, and vehicles.
Waller also mentions there is a modification to the bus driver salary schedule ($557,000), increase to the bus driver bonus ($365,000), additional workdays for school nurses ($221,000), and 12.2 additional full-time positions to hire teachers for multi-lingual learners and school psychologists.
It is also mentioned that the proposed budget includes $2 million budget reductions.
