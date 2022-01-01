GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenville County Schools (GCS) says they are updating their Covid-19 polices after the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued new requirements.
According to GCS, students who test positive for COVID-19 will isolate for five days instead of 10, if there are no symptoms or symptoms have improved.
DHEC requires students to wear a mask for days six through 10 when they return to school.
They also require exposed students to wear a mask through the tenth day when they return to school, and get tested on the fifth day.
Students must provide a note from a parent confirming that symptoms have improved and there has been no fever in the past 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.
Quarantine can end after day five if a viral test is negative and if no symptoms were present during the quarantine period, says GCS.
A PCR or antigen test must be collected sooner than the fourth day. At-home tests will not be accepted.
If applicable, updated guidance will be issued as soon as possible for students who are currently excluded from school based on the previous DHEC quarantine and isolation requirements.
Updated information will appear on the GCS website on January 2.
