GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that Jasper May Baldwin has been safely located.
Deputies say that Baldwin is a 15 year-old female who was last seen at her grandparents residence on Altamont Road at approximately 10:00 PM Friday night. She was discovered missing at around 8:30 AM on Saturday morning.
