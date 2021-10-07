GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced that two suspects were charged with murder following an incident at La Barrita Sports bar on Thursday night.
Deputies said 20-year-old Eduardo Espino and 28-year-old Jose Rodrigo Magdaleno were both charged with murder. Magdaleno was also charged with Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, according to deputies.
Deputies learned that the altercation began in the bar but then moved to the parking lot. Deputies said Magdaleno grabbed a gun from a vehicle and shot the victim in the parking lot. Magdaleno then got into a car driven by Espino. While leaving the scene, Espino allegedly ran over the victim, according to deputies.
Magdaleno was taken into custody on Friday following a standoff with law enforcement. He was denied bond during a hearing on Saturday.
Both suspects are currently in the Greenville County Detention Center.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 44-year-old Henry G. Lopez from Greenville. Evans said in a statement, "Henry G. Lopez was involved in an altercation with other individuals at La Barrita Sports Bar located at 2217 W. Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville. Mr. Lopez was shot and he was subsequently struck by a vehicle."
On Thursday night, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they were conducting a death investigation after the victim was found dead in the parking lot of La Barrita Sport Bar.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to W. Blue Ridge Drive at around 10:15 p.m. regarding an altercation. Deputies say when they arrived on scene they discovered a man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.
