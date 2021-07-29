GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office announces that two suspects were arrested after a chase on Thursday night.
According to deputies, the situation began when they were notified of a stolen vehicle near Bypass 72 NW in Greenwood County. They say that they soon spotted the car and initiated a traffic stop. They add the driver pulled into a parking lot and stopped.
One deputy says that they drew their departmental issued gun and advised the driver to put his hands out of the window. The driver placed his hands out of the vehicle but suddenly took off as the deputy approached, according to deputies.
The vehicle fled on the Bypass and traveled towards Abbeville County, according to deputies. They advised Abbeville County dispatch of the pursuit, and Abbeville County deputies soon joined the chase, according to deputies.
The driver of the vehicle stopped just outside of Calhoun falls, right before they entered Georgia, according to deputies. The driver took off on foot but was captured with the assistance of a K9, according to deputies.
The driver and passenger were both handcuffed and taken into custody, according to deputies.
A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded revolver, a syringe that they believed to be loaded, and a pill bottle containing Hydroxyzine, according to deputies. They say that they also located credit cards, gift cards, debit cards, EBT cards and checkbooks that didn't belong to either person in the vehicle, according to deputies.
Deputies say that the suspects were arrested and charged with the following.
Dustin Paul Stickle
- Failure to Stop for Blue Lights
- Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
- Unlawful Carry of a Pistol
- Unlawful Possession of a Prescription
Rachel Lenore Teegarden
- Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
- Unlawful Carry of a Pistol
- Unlawful Possession of a Prescription
Last night, the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two people were in custody after the chase.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
