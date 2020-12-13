GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a man passed as a result of shooting Saturday morning.
According to deputies, they were called out to Anderson Road just before 3 a.m. regarding a man being shot.
The coroner's office, 30-year-old Akeen A. Sloan was transported to Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m.
In an update on Sunday, deputies said 28-year-old James Thomas Maddison III was arrested at a residence in Easley in connection to the homicide of Sloan.
The sheriff's office also mentioned that after investigating, deputies learned that Maddison retrieved an assault rifle from his car following an altercation that took place inside the building and shot Sloan outside in the parking lot of Anderson Road.
