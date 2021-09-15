GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway after a body was found in a business parking lot Wednesday morning.
An adult-age man's body was found after 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Hanover Mortgage located on Wade Hampton Boulevard, according to deputies. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the investigation is still in its early stages.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
