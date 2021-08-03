GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A death investigation is underway after someone was found dead inside a mobile home that was on fire early Tuesday morning, according to the coroner.
The sheriff's office said deputies went to a home along East Pine Lake Circle at 4:35 a.m. after getting several calls for a structure fire. After the fire was put out by the fire department, a body was found inside the home.
The Greenville County Coroner and Sheriff's Offices are investigating.
