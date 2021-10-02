GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Deputies said they are looking for Kendricius Smith, a 13-year-old who ran away on Saturday afternoon.
Deputies said Smith ran away from Furman Hall Road at around 1:53 p.m.
He was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants, according to deputies. Deputies believed that Smith left the area on foot.
Deputies described Smith as around 5 foot 8 inches and 135 pounds.
Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call 911 immediately.
