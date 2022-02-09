GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have found a missing man in Greenville County and he is safe.
According to deputies, 79-year-old William Betta was last seen on Winston Oaks Count just before noon this afternoon.
Deputies say Betta was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grayish-colored jacket and black shoes.
