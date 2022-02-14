GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Kristian Arango was located on Monday night.
Deputies said Arango was last seen at 141 Commons Way at around 4:45 p.m. this afternoon. Deputies described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. They added that he is non-verbal and can become violent if approached. He was wearing a blue shirt and black pants, according to deputies.
Anyone who sees Arango is asked to call 911 and not approach him.
