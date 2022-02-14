Kristian Arango

Kristian Arango (Greenville County Sheriff's Office, February 14, 2022)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Kristian Arango was located on Monday night. 

Deputies said Arango was last seen at 141 Commons Way at around 4:45 p.m. this afternoon. Deputies described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. They added that he is non-verbal and can become violent if approached. He was wearing a blue shirt and black pants, according to deputies.

Anyone who sees Arango is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

