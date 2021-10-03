GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Deputies said they found 15-year-old Cynthia Palafox Herrera, a teenager who ran away at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. They added that she is safe
Deputies said Herrera was last seen on Prospect Street. They believe Herrera left in a Nissan Titan pickup truck with SC Tag USV781.
Deputies described Herrera as around 5 foot 5 inches tall and around 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to deputies.
Anyone who sees Herrera is asked to call 911 immediately.
