GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was injured following a shooting near Frontage Road and White Horse road in Greenville, SC.
Deputies said they responded to the area at 2:04 a.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived on scene they found an adult male victim in a vehicle who was suffering from at least on gunshot wound. According to deputies, the victim was transported to the hospital, but they don't know his condition right now.
According to deputies, they don't have any information on a suspect right now, but the investigation is in it's early stages.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
