GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced that they are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Pelham Road.
Deputies said they responded to Ashton Woods Apartments at around 4:59 a.m. on Saturday after residents reported that they heard gunshots and found the victim laying in the parking lot.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the deceased victim.
Deputies said they are actively investigating this scene and have no other information to share right now. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.
