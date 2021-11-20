GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are investigating after Upstate Granite Solutions was vandalized again overnight.
Deputies said they are investigating the malicious damage incident. According to deputies, at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, someone parked their vehicle nearby, approached the business on foot, and spray-painted the fence.
According to the business, someone snuck onto the property and spray-painted a message onto their fence.
In September, a 9/11 memorial that the business created was vandalized. Deputies investigated the situation, but the person responsible was never identified.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.
