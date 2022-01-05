GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was injured during a shooting in the parking lot of Godivas along Augusta Road.
Deputies said the shooting took place at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, they arrived at the scene to find a man in serious but stable condition. The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
According to deputies, there is no suspect information at this time.
More news: German Fest kicks off the 2022 Anderson International Festival
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.