GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Deputies said they're searching for 84-year-old Connie Rae Mcabee, a missing person from Greenville, SC.
Deputies said Mcabee was last seen leaving in a yellow cab along Rodney Avenue on September 14, at around 3:00 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.
