GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood County deputies are searching for 59-year-old Ricky Cothran, a missing man who may be in danger.
Deputies said Cothran was last seen leaving the Nottingham Lane area at around 10:45 a.m. today. They added that he was traveling on foot.
Deputies described Cothran as 5 foot 7 inches tall and 136 pounds.
According to deputies, he may be in a health crisis. If you see Cothran, please call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.