GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Deputies are searching for 80-year-old Robert Gamewell Gantt, a man who went missing this afternoon.
Deputies said Gantt was last seen this afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. on Laurens Road, near Innovation Drive. He was in a white 2019 Honda CRV with SC Tag: 1858ML), according to deputies.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
