GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find an endangered runaway teen.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Clint Robitaille was last seen tonight around 8 p.m. on Lakeside Road.
Deputies say he is 6'1, 140 pounds with brown hair. He was seen wearing an orange shirt, dark-colored skinny jeans, and a gray/white flat bill cap, says deputies.
They say he is possibly armed with a handgun.
If anyone sees him, they are not to approach him and to call 911.
