GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a runaway child.
Deputies say 12-year-old Neyhtan Quiroz was last seen on Bluff Drive around 6:30 a.m. today.
If anyone sees Neyhtan call 911.
