Loop Street
Officials investigate death on Loop Street in Greenville County (FOX CAROLINA/ Nov. 5, 2021).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A death investigation is currently underway on Loop Street, according to Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, at about 4:45 p.m. deputies received a call about a man that was found deceased.
The investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office is also on scene.
