GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing endangered person who is in need of immediate medical attention, says deputies.
Deputies say 80-year-old Edna Suttles is believed to have gone missing between 10 a.m. Friday, August 27 and 2 p.m. Saturday, August 28. The Sheriff's Office say Suttles is 5 feet, weighs 170 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
According to deputies, she left in her Jeep Grand Cherokee SC Tag 153440W.
If anyone has information regarding her location call 911 immediately.
