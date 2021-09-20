GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County investigators are looking for information regarding the location of 33-year-old Grace Verone, said the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said Verone was last seen along Mauldin Road on August 20, 2021.
Investigators described Verone as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to investigators.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Anyone who sees Verone should call dispatch at 864-271-5210.
More news: ACSO: Deputies are searching for a missing man last seen on Edgewater Dr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.