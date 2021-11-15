GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County deputy was shot just before 1 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Hammett Street and Victor Street, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said they were patrolling a site under construction on foot when they notice a suspicious vehicle. Soon after, the deputy involved shooting took place.
We're told a deputy was shot was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, however, they are expected to recover. The shooter was not injured and was taken into custody.
We're told SLED responded to the scene and will be investigating this shooting incident.
