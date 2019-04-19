GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Greenville County deputy vehicle has crashed into a fence during inclement weather on Friday afternoon, FOX Carolina crews on scene reported.
The accident was reported along Taylors Road, in Greenville County.
The deputy driving was transported to the hospital, and treated for non-life threatening injuries, Lt. Bolt with Greenville County Sheriff's Office, confirmed.
Highway Patrol is now conducting an investigation into the accident.
