GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announces that Deputy Rebecca Lay passed away last night after a long battle with cancer.
Deputies announced the news via Facebook on Sunday morning.
Deputies ask the community to keep Deputy Lay's family in their thoughts and prayers during this time.
