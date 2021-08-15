Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office Badge

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announces that Deputy Rebecca Lay passed away last night after a long battle with cancer.

Deputies announced the news via Facebook on Sunday morning.

Deputies ask the community to keep Deputy Lay's family in their thoughts and prayers during this time. 

