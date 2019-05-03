GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Deputies are searching for two robbery suspects, who reportedly robbed a gas station and assaulted a clerk, on Friday April 26th.
Investigators are seeking help identifying both of these suspects who entered the store, forced the clerk to open the register, and hit the clerk with the handgun multiple times.
If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact Investigator Moates at 864-467-5283/ amoates@greenvillecounty.org or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
