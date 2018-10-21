GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are crediting a homeowner's quick thinking in getting a would-be burglar in custody Sunday evening.
Deputies responded to a 911 call to a home on Miller Road around 6 p.m. According to deputies on scene, the homeowner called when he saw someone loading items into a car..
The suspect was caught and is now in custody. The homeowner did get their property back.
Deputies say this was a good example of homeowners and deputies working together to catch a suspect.
