GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they discovered human remains while searching for a fleeing suspect on Tuesday.
Deputies say that Greenville County K-9 Deputies were tracking a suspect that fled a traffic stop near Augusta Road and I-85. They responded to the scene at around 3:22 p.m. according to deputies.
While they were tracking the suspect, deputies found unidentifiable human remains in a wooded area near Woodmede way and Bruce Road. Deputies say they found the remains at around 4:58 p.m.
Deputies say that the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office responded to the vacant lot on Woodmede Way regarding skeletal remains located in a wooded area.
The Greenville County Coroner Park Evans released a statement regarding the discovery. Coroner Evans said, "Deputy Coroner's were notified of what appeared to be human skeletal remains in wooded area off of Woodmede Way. It was confirmed by the responding Deputy Coroners that the skeletal remains located are human. Identification, cause or manner of death is not yet known. We are in the early stages of this investigation and more information will be shared once it becomes available."
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Asheville police search for armed, dangerous man wanted in weekend shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.