GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigating a burglary at a GameStop on Black Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the GameStop on Woodruff Road where the manager told them that the suspect was able to enter the building through the Jenny Craig business next door by knocking holes in the drywall. The burglary occurred between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 and 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.
Deputies said the suspect stole the following items from GameStop:
- (6) Xbox Series x - $3,000
- (2) Playstation 5 - $1,000
- (1) Oculus Quest - $350
- (6) Nintendo Switch Lite in Grey - $1,200
- (2) Nintendo Switch Lite in Turqouise - $400
- (6) Nintendo Switch Lite in Yellow - $1,200
- (3) Nintendo Switch MK8 - $900
The sheriff's office have not been able to identify the suspect or suspects at this time.
GCSO said this case investigation is still ongoing.
Stay tuned for more updates.
