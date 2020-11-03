GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a fire broke out a transportation business.
According to dispatch, a call was made at approximately 9:21 p.m. for a fire along Donaldson Road. Upon arrival, crews found a fire coming through the roof.
The South Greenville Fire District said the entire workshop burned inside and the fire spread to the second building, but didn’t sustain as much damage.
Crews also said it took about an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.
South Greenville Fire District and the Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office said they are currently investigating the incident.
Crews on scene said there were no injuries.
Stay tuned for more updates.
More news: Election results: Trump wins 20 states, Biden wins 16 states and DC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.