GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- In a video released by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, sheriff Hobart Lewis confirmed that two deputies have been cleared of wrongdoing in an internal investigation into their actions during the fatal shooting of a suspect in June.
Lewis says that the investigation was conducted by the GCSO's office of professional standards.
The incident occurred along Montague Rd. on June 23, according to deputies. During the incident, the sheriff's office says that they, along with U.S. Marshals were searching for a suspect wanted out of Spartanburg County on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The suspect was identified as Earl Fitzgerald Hunter, according to GCSO.
In the video, deputies released two body-worn camera videos of the incident.
According to GCSO, deputies were given consent to enter the premises on Montague Rd. where they located the suspect. When deputies entered, they say they gave verbal commands to Hunter, who then moved away from deputies and presented a firearm. It was at this time that two GCSO deputies drew their weapons and fired, striking Hunter, the sheriff's office confirmed.
According to GCSO, an investigation from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division revealed that the suspect's 9mm pistol was located under his hand after he was shot.
The sheriff's office says that it is believed that the suspect did not shoot during the incident.
