GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a hit and run that left one person injured in Piedmont.
Lt. Ryan Flood said around 8:25 p.m. on Monday, the victim got into a confrontation with a driver along Marion Street. The driver left and returned to confront the victim for a second time.
The driver left again and started to do donuts and circles at a nearby intersection, according to Flood. The drive then hit the victim wit their truck and left the scene.
We're told no arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.
