GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating an early morning shooting after one person was shot Tuesday.
At 3:15 a.m., deputies went to a home along 14 West 8th Street in reference to a shooting, according to the sheriff's office. Upon arrival, they learned a man was shot inside the home but left the scene in a car. He was later found with a gunshot wound near Old Easley Highway and Carver Street.
Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.
This investigating is in the early stages.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
