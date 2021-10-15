GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office provided an update on K-9 deputy Nikos' recovery on Friday afternoon.
Deputies said Nikos went to the Upstate Veterinary Hospital today to get the most of his staples and stitches removed. He can now start physical therapy for his leg, according to deputies. They added that Nikos eye is improving and appears to be working well!
The Sheriff's Office, Nikos and Deputy Humburg thanked everyone for their support in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon.
They also shared that Nikos started his physical therapy and is progressing well!
Nikos was injured during a standoff last month.
Previously: GCSO: K-9 shot during hours long SWAT standoff discharged from vet's office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.