GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a K-9 will be okay after it was attacked while deputies were responding to a shooting that left one victim injured.
The K-9 will return to service in about a week or so.
Deputies said that they responded to 4th Avenue at around 11:55 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
According to deputies, they arrived on scene and discovered an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown, according to deputies.
While on scene, a dog attacked a Greenville County K-9, according to deputies. The K-9 was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Deputies said the investigation was just starting and they will release more information as it becomes avaliable.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
