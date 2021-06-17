GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they have located a missing endangered person who reportedly suffers from dementia.
Deputies said Brenda Crawford was last seen at home on Tievoli Drive in Travelers Rest around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night.
Crawford was last seen wearing a red shirt with red pants and black glasses.
Deputies said on Friday morning that Brenda has been located and is safe.
